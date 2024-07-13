Today in Books

All the News Book Riot Covered This Week: July 13, 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Whew, this was a busy one!

🏆 The New York Times has unveiled its list of the 100 best books of the 21st century so far.

📚 A new Zora Neale Hurston novel is coming next year.

🚫 Books about disability are popular banning targets.

🍿 It’s officially (finally!) happening: the Uglies adaptation has a release date.

🥇 These are the most-read books on Goodreads this week.

💥 Penguin Random House is set to acquire comics publisher Boom! Studios.

😎 Indie booksellers name the best debut books of summer.

📋 Lit Hub names the most anticipated books for the second half of 2024.

❗️ Viola Davis is co-writing a book with James Patterson.