All the Bookish News We Covered This Week

Censorship trends to watch for in 2025, the health impacts of public libraries, and more.

Monday through Friday, Today in Books highlights news from around the world of books and reading. In this weekend edition, enjoy a look at the stories we covered in-house. 🚫 Censorship Trends to Watch for in 2025, Part II

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!