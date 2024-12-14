Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Today in Books

All the Bookish News We Covered This Week

Censorship trends to watch for in 2025, the health impacts of public libraries, and more.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Monday through Friday, Today in Books highlights news from around the world of books and reading. In this weekend edition, enjoy a look at the stories we covered in-house.

🚫 Censorship Trends to Watch for in 2025, Part II

📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

😎 Innovative Study Finds That Public Libraries Positively Impact Community Health and Wellbeing

❤️‍🩹 Poet, Writer, and Activist Nikki Giovanni Dies at 81

🍿 The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations

All Access members, read on for a big ol’ list of interesting links from around the bookternet.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.