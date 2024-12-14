All the Bookish News We Covered This Week
Monday through Friday, Today in Books highlights news from around the world of books and reading. In this weekend edition, enjoy a look at the stories we covered in-house.
📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
😎 Innovative Study Finds That Public Libraries Positively Impact Community Health and Wellbeing
❤️🩹 Poet, Writer, and Activist Nikki Giovanni Dies at 81
🍿 The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations
