All the News Book Riot Covered This Week
Book Riot follows a lot of news every week in addition to the stories we cover for Today in Books. Here’s the highlight reel, accompanied by links to a bunch of other interesting news that didn’t get the full treatment this week, just for All Access members.
- 🏆 The 2024 Eisner Award Winners Are Here
- 💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 📚 The Booker Prize Longlist Has Been Revealed
- 🔏 Francine Pascal, Creator of Sweet Valley High, Has Died
- 👍 Court Approves Barnes & Noble’s Purchase of Indie Bookstore
- 💖 TIME Names the 50 Best Romances to Read Now
- ✅ The Most Read Books on Goodreads in July
- 🚫 A New Era for Banned Books Week
