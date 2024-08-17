All the News Book Riot Covered This Week
First, some news of our own: Book Riot is hiring an ad operations associate. Know somebody who’d be a great fit? Please send them our way.
Now, here’s a look at the headlines coming from inside the house:
- 🚫 Iowa Book Ban Goes Into Effect
- 🎥 We Saw It Ends With Us So You Don’t Have To
- 🥊 J.K. Rowling Named in Olympic Boxer’s Cyberbullying Suit
- 🚪 Tennessee High School Closes Library to Comply with Book Banning Law
- 🎨 Publishing Stays Racist With Book Cover Designs
- 💥 Harvey Award Nominees Announced
p.s. Break up your doomscrolling with bookish fun courtesy of Book Riot’s TikTok.
All Access members, read on for the best of the rest from around the bookish internet.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.