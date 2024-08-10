Riot Headline The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Today in Books

All the News Book Riot Covered This Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

First, some news of our own: Book Riot is hiring an ad operations associate. Know somebody who’d be a great fit? Please send them our way.

Now here’s a look at the headlines coming from inside the house:

p.s. Break up your doomscrolling with bookish fun courtesy of Book Riot’s TikTok.

All Access members, read on for the best of the rest from around the bookish internet.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.