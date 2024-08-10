All the News Book Riot Covered This Week
Now here’s a look at the headlines coming from inside the house:
- 🚫 How to Explain Book Bans to Those Who Want to Understand
- 🏆 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- 🐉 Black Dagger Brotherhood Author J.R. Ward to Release 4-Book Romantasy Series
- 🗳️ Project 2025 Architect Delays Book Publication Until After the Election
- 💸 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 🚨 Utah Bans 13 Books in Schools Statewide
