The Most Beautiful Libraries in the World

In my time on the bookish internet, I have seen a beautiful library or two. And most of the libraries in this round-up have come across my IG/FB/Twitter at some time or another, but a couple are new to me. I lean toward liking modern libraries better (I know I am in the minority on this one) for actual use, rather than for photographing. Among these, the Beitou Public Library in Taiwan seems to be the best of both worlds: a new modern, eco-friendly building that leans on historical style.

2024 Young Lions Fiction Award Finalists

I was pleasantly surprised to see that I had read four of the five finalists for this year’s Young Lions Award for Fiction. There are many years where I am lucky to have read one. I can complete the list with relish by reading Eskor David Johnson’s Pay As You Go. Monica Brashears’ House of Cotten was one of the more striking debut novels I have read in awhile, but all of these finalists are terribly exciting. And young.

Between the Book Club and BookTok

Terrific story about what happens when a little, out-of-the-way bookstore suddenly finds itself the object on online attention. A quiet, intentionally digital-free silent reading hour turned into a mini-phenomenon when a TikToker noted Page Break’s little event as one of the best free things to do in Montreal. And now it is overrun to the point of a needing a reservation system. Not sure that there is a moral here so much as a microcosm of online fame: no one has exactly the amount they want, really.

