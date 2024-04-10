The Best Book Club Picks for April

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

The Bridge is Back

We’re months away from cuffing season, but I’ve got your 2025 Valentine’s Day plans on lock. Find your best recipe for blue soup and get ready for the fourth Bridget Jones movie! Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson will all be returning for the adaptation of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which will be released on Peacock here in the U.S. and in theaters internationally. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall (whom you might recognize from his turn as bad boy Jack in season two of The White Lotus) are also set to join the cast.

Find Me in the Club

Publishers Weekly has rounded up a whole bunch of book club picks for April, including the latest Reese’s Book Club selection, The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo. This is notable because book club picks are generally new releases, and Lombardo’s excellent novel is five years old. Indeed, it was one of my faves of 2019. Before you get too 🤔 about it, let me solve the mystery: Witherspoon has already optioned Lombardo’s upcoming novel, Same As It Ever Was (coming June 18 from Doubleday) for television. Will Reese’s Book Club feature it in June? Choosing two books by the same author in a three-month period would be a weird look, but synergy wants what it wants.

Beach Read Director on Writing Her Own Romance

Yulin Kuang is one to watch. Her romance novel How to End a Love Story is out this week, and while it is her literary debut, it’s far from her first brush with romance. The multi-hyphenate creator has signed on to adapt not one but two Emily Henry books (People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read) for the big screen, the latter of which she will also write. And to make it meta, her own novel is about a novelist and screenwriter working on an adaptation together.

8 of the Best Queer Sports Romances

A romance between professional roller derby players?! Yes, please. These all sound like fun, but that’s the one to beat IMO.

Find more posts like this via our subscription publication, Today in Books! Get access to our daily newsletter rounding up some of the biggest bookish headlines of the day for free, or you can sign up for a paid subscription to get additional content and access to community features.

