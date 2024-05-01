Romance Deals Title: Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 1, 2024 Deals May 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton Get This Deal $3.50 Terrible Beauty by Anna Zaires Get This Deal $4.99 Fated To The Alpha by Jessica Hall Get This Deal $0.99 Love Under Contract by Cassie Connor Get This Deal You Might Also Like New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May The Best New Book Releases Out April 30, 2024 Maryland Passes Freedom to Read Act The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week May 2024's Must-Read New Releases Solve A Mystery: 8 New Mystery Thriller Books For May 2024