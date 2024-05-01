Romance Deals

Title: Book Riot’s Romance Deals for May 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Quantum Love Story
$2.99 A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels
$2.99 The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
Get This Deal
Terrible Beauty
$3.50 Terrible Beauty by Anna Zaires
Get This Deal
Fated To The Alpha
$4.99 Fated To The Alpha by Jessica Hall
Get This Deal
Love Under Contract
$0.99 Love Under Contract by Cassie Connor
Get This Deal