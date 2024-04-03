Romance Deals

Title: Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
Get This Deal
Defying the Earl
$0.99 Defying the Earl by Erica Ridley
Get This Deal
Pipe Dreams
$1.99 Pipe Dreams by Sarina Bowen
Get This Deal
The Right Path
$1.99 The Right Path by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
Sweet Talk
$0.99 Sweet Talk by Susan Mallery
Get This Deal
Forever, Interrupted
$1.99 Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Get This Deal