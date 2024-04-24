Romance Deals Title: Book Riot’s Romance Deals for April 24, 2024 Deals Apr 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $4.99 The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $0.99 The Pursuit Of… by Courtney Milan Get This Deal $1.99 We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $5.99 Fangirl Down by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $1.99 On the Way to the Wedding by Julia Quinn Get This Deal $1.99 Snow Place Like LA by Julie Murphy, Sierra Simone Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Grim and Gruesome Medical Horror Books The Best New Book Releases Out April 23, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 24 of the Best 2024 Book Covers So Far Stop Asking TikTok for Book Recommendations and Start Asking a Librarian The LA Times Book Prize Winners for 2024