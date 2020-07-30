8 Thrillers Told From Multiple Points of View

A great thriller keeps you guessing until the end of the book. Books with multiple points of view can keep readers in suspense. As soon as we learn shocking information about one character, the author pivots to another point of view, forcing the reader to propel forward.

If you like thrillers with multiple points of view, check out these great recommendations:

A Good Marriage by Kimberley McCreight This novel explores the secrets within a seemingly strong marriage. It follows Lizzie, a lawyer, as she represents her old friend from law school in his murder trial. Her friend, Zach Grayson, is accused of murdering his wife Amanda, who was found dead at the bottom of the stairs at their home. The novel switches between Lizzie’s point of view in the present and Amanda’s point of view in the time leading up to her death.

The Sundown Motel by Simone St. James Part thriller, part ghost story, this novel will keep you turning the pages. Carly, reeling from her mother’s death, travels to Fell, New York, the small town where her aunt Viv was last seen. Viv had a job at The Sundown Motel, so Carly decides she needs to see it for herself. Alternating between the present and 1982, we follow Viv as she discovers the dark secrets of The Sundown and Carly as she tries to find out what happened to her aunt.

The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani When Myriam, a lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband hire the perfect nanny. Louise tends to the children with care, cleans their apartment, and is quiet and polite. But over time, Myriam and her husband realize they’re more dependent on their nanny than they anticipated.

The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson A chance meeting at Heathrow Airport brings Ted Severson and Lily Kintner together. Ted shares a dark secret: he wants to kill his wife for cheating on him. Lily says she wants to help him. The two plot a devious scheme to kill Ted’s wife together.

Dark Places by Gillian Flynn Libby Day has memories of her mother’s and sisters’ murder. Libby, only a child, accused her brother Ben of the crimes years ago. Now, she finally confronts her traumatic childhood and investigates whether Ben really did murder her family.

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim Young and Pak Soo run an experimental health treatment center in rural Virginia. But when two people die after a hyperbaric chamber explodes, authorities conclude that it wasn’t an accident. This book follows multiple characters through a thrilling legal battle.

Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier Marin’s son disappeared a year ago, and the FBI is out of leads. When she discovers her husband Derek is having an affair with a much younger woman, she is determined not to lose him too. Kenzie thought her relationships with Derek was just about money, but soon she finds herself falling for him. As Marin creates a plan to get rid of Kenzie, she discovers Kenzie and Derek both might know more about her son’s disappearance than they’ve said.