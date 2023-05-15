Exclusive Cover Reveal of Alice Oseman’s THIS WINTER: A HEARTSTOPPER NOVELLA
Heartstopper fans rejoice! Not only is season two on the horizon, but there’s also a novella coming out this year. This Winter was originally published in the UK in 2015, following Tori Spring of Solitaire along with her brother and her brother’s boyfriend, Heartstopper characters Charlie and Nick.
The first American edition comes out September 5, 2023 and features a new cover designed by Alice Oseman as well as bonus content: the Twelve Days of Christmas featuring Nick and Charlie, illustrated and with captions by Alice Oseman.
Without further ado, here is the cover of This Winter!
A very special Heartstopper story set over a challenging holiday season…
Reuniting Tori Spring, her little brother Charlie, and Charlie’s boyfriend Nick, this novella sees the Spring siblings brave a particularly difficult festive season.
Alice Oseman was born in 1994 in Kent, England, and is a #1 New York Times bestselling writer and illustrator. She is the creator of the popular Heartstopper series, which is now streaming on Netflix as a live-action TV show. Alice is also the author of the YA novels: Solitaire, Radio Silence, I Was Born for This, Loveless, and the forthcoming This Winter. Visit her online at aliceoseman.com.