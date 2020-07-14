This Post Has Been Redirected

The post you were trying to access is no longer available. In light of comments J.K. Rowling made against the transgender community, we are no longer promoting her works or products, including the Harry Potter books and franchise. Some older posts promoting those products, written before these comments were made, have been redirected in response.

If you’re looking for some great fantasy books, check out these excellent LGBTQ+ fantasy reads and all of our science fiction and fantasy recs!

