This 11 Year Old Has Written 9 Books: Critical Linking, August 12, 2020
“She’s only 11 years old, but Michelle Nkamankeng has already written 9 books. Meet South Africa’s kid author.”
I love that she questioned why kids didn’t write children’s books and then wrote and published a children’s book.
“Alexis Daria’s You Had Me at Hola had me at Latinx representation, sexy soapy plot, and a meta-telenovela addicting enough to actually get picked up by Netflix IRL. This book fizzes with sex, betrayal, lies, and family drama — but the good news is, it comes without an actual telenovela’s requisite cliffhangers and tragedies.”
Sounds perfect for my missing-Jane-The-Virgin heart.
“Though superfans of The Office may claim otherwise, the phrase spill the beans did not originate when Kevin Malone dropped a massive bucket of chili at work during episode 26 of season five. In fact, people supposedly started talking about spilling the beans more than 2000 years ago.”
I love learning the origin of sayings.