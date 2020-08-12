This 11 Year Old Has Written 9 Books: Critical Linking, August 12, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Wednesday Books.

“She’s only 11 years old, but Michelle Nkamankeng has already written 9 books. Meet South Africa’s kid author.”



I love that she questioned why kids didn’t write children’s books and then wrote and published a children’s book.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

“Alexis Daria’s You Had Me at Hola had me at Latinx representation, sexy soapy plot, and a meta-telenovela addicting enough to actually get picked up by Netflix IRL. This book fizzes with sex, betrayal, lies, and family drama — but the good news is, it comes without an actual telenovela’s requisite cliffhangers and tragedies.”



Sounds perfect for my missing-Jane-The-Virgin heart.

“Though superfans of The Office may claim otherwise, the phrase spill the beans did not originate when Kevin Malone dropped a massive bucket of chili at work during episode 26 of season five. In fact, people supposedly started talking about spilling the beans more than 2000 years ago.”



I love learning the origin of sayings.