Thích Nhất Hạnh, Buddhist Monk, Activist, and Author, Dies at 95
Beloved Buddist monk, peace activist, and prolific spiritual author Thích Nhất Hạnh died at exactly midnight January 22, 2022, at the Từ Hiếu Temple in Huế, Vietnam. He was 95 years old.
Nhất Hạnh, born in Vietnam, founded the Plum Village Tradition, the inspiration for engaged Buddhism. That term was coined by Nhất Hạnh in his book Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire. This socially-engaged Buddhism, which encourages an individual’s role in creating change, was the core of Nhất Hạnh’s life. He advocated for nonviolent solutions to conflict and ethical treatment toward animals, among other ecological and humanitarian efforts.
He published over 130 books in his lifetime, which have sold over 5 million across the world. More than 100 of those books are available in English, including classics on mindfulness (Peace Is In Every Step, You are Here); foundational texts on meditation (The Blooming of a Lotus, Making Space); ecology (Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet, Love Letter to the Earth); life challenges (No Mud, No Lotus, The Art of Living); and many more.
Among his lifetime honors include nomination by Martin Luther King Jr. for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967. He was awarded a Courage of Consciousness award in 1991.
Nhất Hạnh’s forthcoming collection of poetry, Call Me By My True Names will release October 11 and Go Slowly, Breathe and Smile: Dharma Art with Rashani Réa will publish February 15.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Male Characters Still Outnumber Female Characters in Children’s Books
- Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2022 Edgar Award Nominations
- Little Free Library’s Action Book Club has an Environmental Theme in 2022
- Bookstore Receives Payment for Books 50 Years Later
- Xiran Jay Zhao Auctions Signed Book They Sat On and Raises Over $1,000
- The U.S. Postal Service is Issuing a THE GIVING TREE Forever Stamp
- Mariah Carey is Publishing Her First Children’s Book: THE CHRISTMAS PRINCESS
- The Canada Reads 2022 Longlist Has Been Announced
- Americans Read Fewer Books in 2021 Than Any of the Past 30 Years