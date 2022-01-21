Thích Nhất Hạnh, Buddhist Monk, Activist, and Author, Dies at 95

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Beloved Buddist monk, peace activist, and prolific spiritual author Thích Nhất Hạnh died at exactly midnight January 22, 2022, at the Từ Hiếu Temple in Huế, Vietnam. He was 95 years old.

Nhất Hạnh, born in Vietnam, founded the Plum Village Tradition, the inspiration for engaged Buddhism. That term was coined by Nhất Hạnh in his book Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of Fire. This socially-engaged Buddhism, which encourages an individual’s role in creating change, was the core of Nhất Hạnh’s life. He advocated for nonviolent solutions to conflict and ethical treatment toward animals, among other ecological and humanitarian efforts.

He published over 130 books in his lifetime, which have sold over 5 million across the world. More than 100 of those books are available in English, including classics on mindfulness (Peace Is In Every Step, You are Here); foundational texts on meditation (The Blooming of a Lotus, Making Space); ecology (Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet, Love Letter to the Earth); life challenges (No Mud, No Lotus, The Art of Living); and many more.

Among his lifetime honors include nomination by Martin Luther King Jr. for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967. He was awarded a Courage of Consciousness award in 1991.

Nhất Hạnh’s forthcoming collection of poetry, Call Me By My True Names will release October 11 and Go Slowly, Breathe and Smile: Dharma Art with Rashani Réa will publish February 15.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.