These Two Authors Made Time’s List of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Time magazine has released its list of the most influential people of 2024. This list has been released annually since 1999, and highlights people the publication sees as changing the world the most, regardless of the outcome.

This year, two authors made the list: Lauren Groff (Matrix) and James McBride (The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store). You can read brief summaries about their selections by Ethan Hawke and Ann Patchett.

To read about more of the people chosen as the most influential of 2024, visit Time.

