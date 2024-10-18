‘These Characters Are Perfect’: Brandon Montclare Dishes on New DUCKTALES Comics
Welcome to a digest edition of the Stack, friends! I’ll be rounding up comics-related links of interest to help you keep up with all of the super-cool stuff that’s happening in the world of graphic novels.
Let’s dive in.
News from DC and Marvel
- The Legend of Kingdom Come, a documentary about the creation of one of the most beloved and influential DC releases of the past half-century, is fully funded on Kickstarter. The campaign will stay open until October 25 if you want to contribute in exchange for rewards like movie posters, the official Blu-Ray, and more!
- Andrew Garfield, erstwhile Spider-Man, did an interview with Esquire in which he discussed what it was like getting to return as Peter Parker in No Way Home — and whether he’d ever consider playing our beloved wall-crawler again.
- As of October 1, Deadpool & Wolverine is available for purchase from various streaming services. It is currently slated for a physical media release on October 22.
- Batman has headlined enough movies. Now it’s time for his sidekicks to take the spotlight in a newly announced animated film project: Dynamic Duo, featuring both the Dick Grayson and Jason Todd iterations of Robin the Boy Wonder.
News from the Wider Comics World
- Did you ever read the Sherlock Holmes stories and think, “That was nice, but it would be a lot better if it was an overtly queer comic with snarky commentary, misunderstandings, and even more badass female characters?” Then are you in luck! Molly Knox Ostertag, creator of The Deep Dark and The Girl from the Sea, now brings us Watson’s Sketchbook, which is all of the things I just said and more. It will reopen for preorders soon, but be quick: it’s already sold out once!
- The seasonally appropriate anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki has debuted on Adult Swim and Max. I am a chicken who is absolutely not watching, so I can’t give you more details than that. You fearless horror fans will just have to check it out for yourselves.
- If cozy comics are more your jam, check out this list of new and upcoming cozy releases, compiled by Book Riot’s Ann-Marie Cahill!
- There’s a new DuckTales comic coming to town, starting November 6. CBR interviewed writer Brandon Montclare about how he got involved with the project and what plots and characters you can (and cannot) expect to see in this series based on the 1987 cartoon.
Got any hot comics news to share? Hit me up on Bluesky!