These Books Made Us Feel So Seen

There’s just something about a book like that… something that makes you want to hold it close because it makes you feel less alone.

When books makes me feel that seen, I like to keep them around. Because, during difficult times, it can feel good to reread them, just to experience that level of comfort that comes with the familiar.

Because I contain multitudes, I have a number of books on my shelves that make me feel like that. And yes, most of them are memoirs, but there are also a couple of essay collections and even one wacky novel.

And because this isn’t the Steph Auteri show, I’m also sharing some of the books that make my fellow Book Rioters feel seen, too.