These 7 Romance Novels Are A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form: The List List #428

The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person by Frederick Joseph Writing from the perspective of a friend, Frederick Joseph offers candid reflections on his own experiences with racism and conversations with prominent artists and activists about theirs—creating an essential read for white people who are committed anti-racists and those newly come to the cause of racial justice.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: Books That Celebrate Diverse Holidays and Traditions

at Bustle: These 7 Romance Novels Are Basically A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form

at BuzzFeed: 11 Fantastic Boxed Book Sets To Gift This Holiday Season

at Crime Reads: What’s Cozier Than a Cozy Mystery? A Christmas Cozy Mystery

at Electric Lit: 11 New Books by Native American Writers

at Epic Reads: 10 Books with Saint & Angel Mythologies

at Lit Hub: 5 unconventional fictional families that’ll make you miss your own. (Maybe.)

at Mental Floss: 13 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Anyone on Your List

at POPSUGAR: Switch Up Your Normal Book Routine With These 15 Graphic Novels

at Riveted Lit: 7 Books That Perfectly Depict the Fake Dating Trope

at Shondaland: 5 Great Books to Read in December

at Tor.com: 5 Books That Are Pulpy in All the Right Ways