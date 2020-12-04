These 7 Romance Novels Are A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form: The List List #428
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: Books That Celebrate Diverse Holidays and Traditions
at Bustle: These 7 Romance Novels Are Basically A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form
at BuzzFeed: 11 Fantastic Boxed Book Sets To Gift This Holiday Season
at Crime Reads: What’s Cozier Than a Cozy Mystery? A Christmas Cozy Mystery
at Electric Lit: 11 New Books by Native American Writers
at Epic Reads: 10 Books with Saint & Angel Mythologies
at Lit Hub: 5 unconventional fictional families that’ll make you miss your own. (Maybe.)
at Mental Floss: 13 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books for Anyone on Your List
at POPSUGAR: Switch Up Your Normal Book Routine With These 15 Graphic Novels
at Riveted Lit: 7 Books That Perfectly Depict the Fake Dating Trope
at Shondaland: 5 Great Books to Read in December
at Tor.com: 5 Books That Are Pulpy in All the Right Ways