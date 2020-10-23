These 19 Horror Audiobooks Will Haunt You For Weeks: The List List #422

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Boing Boing: Fantasy novels paired with appropriate RPGs

at Brightly: 21 Books That Celebrate Lesser-Known African Americans and Their Contributions to History

at BuzzFeed: 19 Horror Audiobooks That Will Haunt You For Weeks

at Electric Lit: 10 Contemporary Books by Korean American Writers

at Epic Reads: 18 YA Books Set in New York City

at The Guardian: Top 10 Books About Creative Writing

at Lit Hub: Here is the book you should read based on your favorite episode of The Twilight Zone.

at New York Public Library: 125 Kids Books We Love

at POPSUGAR: I’ve Become a Fan of Nonfiction Books, and Here Are a Few of My Favorites

at Riveted Lit: YA Books Being Made into Movies That You Need to Read ASAP

at Teen Vogue: Spooky Books To Read, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

at Tor.com: 5 SFF Books About Flawed Gods