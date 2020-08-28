image of woman with hair standing up in an eerie hallway https://unsplash.com/photos/GSrgTVqS0dk

These 14 YA Horror Books Will Keep You Up at Night: The List List #414

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 8 Queer YA Novels With Coming of Age Hope to Relive Alice Wu’s “The Half of It”

at Brightly: Picture Books That Celebrate Grandparents

at Bustle: The Juiciest Biographies To Read When You’re Craving Celebrity Gossip

at BuzzFeed: 15 YA Books To Read If You Really Miss Traveling

at Crime Reads: Five Novels Exploring Complex Relationships between Mothers and Sons

at Electric Lit: 7 Books About Being Young and Messy in New York

at Epic Reads: 14 YA Horror Books Guaranteed to Keep You Up at Night

st Essence: 5 Sexy Bedtime Stories By Black Authors

at Get Literary: 8 Books So Good, You’ll Forget about COVID for a While

at POPSUGAR: 15 Books to Help Guide You Through Grief

at Riveted: 5 Book Recs Based on Your Fave K-Pop Group

at Tor.com: Five SFF Books With Dogs (and Dog-Adjacent Beings) as Key Characters

