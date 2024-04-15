Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

This list of some of the strangest romance novels will combat the idea that romance stories are “all the same” or “too formulaic.” Now, I think these common complaints about romance are completely ridiculous. If you think all romance novels are the same, you probably don’t read a lot of romance novels. But also, if you think all romance novels are the same, you probably haven’t heard about the one where the hero is literally a front door. Or about the romance where a spaceship full of abducted human women crashes onto a planet of seven-foot-tall, blue, monogamous aliens. Or any of the romance novels on this list.

Strange might sound like a derogatory or judgmental word. But before I get to the list, I want to make it clear I don’t mean it that way at all. I tried to pick books that felt authentically unusual and surprising. But I also wanted romances that felt authentic and weren’t written just for satire. Perhaps some of them became popular because of their novelty, but I think all of these stories do have a genuine romance and hot sex scenes that are meant to be titillating and not just giggled over. Although, different readers will certainly react in different ways.