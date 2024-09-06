SFF Promotions The spellbinding sequel to the bestseller Nightbirds Vivek Patel Sep 6, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like Back To Sleuthing: 11 New Mystery & Thrillers for September 2024 The Best Book Club Books of September A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That's Like Indiana Jones in Space Disney has Paused Neil Gaiman's THE GRAVEYARD BOOK Adaptation in Light of Sexual Assault Allegations You Feel That Chill? That's New September Horror in the Air 10 New Nonfiction Books Out in September You Need to Read