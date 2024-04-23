The Rebecca Caudill Awards Unbanned by Millburn School District in Suburban Chicago

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

In mid-March, the Millburn School District 24, covering Wadsworth, Lindenhurst, and Old Mill Creek, Illinois, just northwest of Chicago, voted to end their participation in the youth-centered Rebecca Caudill Awards. The Rebecca Caudill Awards are selected by fourth through eighth-grade students across the state annually. The books that earn the coveted honor are selected based on both their literary excellence and their appeal to the middle age reading demographic. The award helps to encourage reading for pleasure among tweens and young teens, to develop a statewide list of excellent literature for this age group, and to help develop cooperation and collaboration among schools and libraries statewide.

Some members of the board, led by John Ruggles, began questioning whether or not there was a political agenda to the awards. He and other board members felt the list of eligible books for the award was “left-leaning,” based on his discomfort with a book his son brought home that he himself paged through. The book, Stamped: (For Kids) Racism, Antiracism, and You, appeared on the 2024 Caudill list and was a title selected for the award by 5-8th grade students in Illinois. But thanks to local parents and activists in suburban Chicago and beyond, at last night’s Millburn School Board meeting (April 22, 2024), the decision to kill the program was reversed. The board meeting was packed, and the meeting began with over 50 minutes of public comment. Comments came from supporters of the program, as well as those passionate about the freedom to read. Following the public comments, the board moved into their own discussion of action items. Among them was the future of the Reader’s Choice program (the Rebecca Caudill Awards). Librarians and other staff members met with several stakeholders within the district in the last month following the board’s decision to end the program. One of the compromises proposed at the board meeting was that the program would be entirely opt-in, held through the library, and students who wanted to take part would need a signed parental permission form. This would turn the program from an opt-out experience to an opt-in experience. Also mentioned was a heightened fear from educators in the district, who worried if they were to have a Caudill book in their classroom or choose to read one with the class, they would have blowback from parents and the board for doing so. Further, distrust was sown because of librarians recommending the Caudill books to educators and educators hearing messages from the board that these books had an agenda. One board member spoke up about the impact the ending of the program had both for the image of the board internally, but also externally.*