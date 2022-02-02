Quiz: Plan Your Perfect Winter Vacation and We’ll Assign a Poem to Read

Well, it’s officially wintertime, folks! I know it can be a real struggle to return to regular life following a lovely, long holiday break. The seasonal sweets…Catching up with friends and family, near and far…Getting one’s thoughts off of work and school…The holiday season can be delightful. But now that we’re well past the holidays, the days might feel a little less bright in the months of January and February. Not to fear, though: there are plenty of beautiful things to enjoy when it comes to winter. Why not turn your mind to those, with a little help from poetry?

With winter comes cooler weather (depending on where you live) and all sorts of delightful seasonal activities and opportunities. Are you the sort who cannot wait to hit the ski slopes in the snow? Or is it your dream to spend all day comfy and cozy under a fuzzy blanket, with hot chocolate in one hand and a paperback in the other? Whatever your dream winter vacation style, let’s build it together in anticipation for your next day off!

Let’s get started — plan your perfect winter vacation with the quiz below and we’ll assign a delightful poem to read!

Craving even more snowy, wintry poems? Check out some of my favorites:

“Amelia’s First Ski Run” by Nora Marks Dauenhauer

“London Snow” by Robert Bridges

“White-Eyes” by Mary Oliver

“Museum” by Shuntaro Tanikawa

“The Dipper” by Kathleen Jamie

“Those Winter Sundays” by Robert Hayden