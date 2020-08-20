The Pandemic’s Toll on Chinese Publishing: Critical Linking, August 20, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of The Switch by Beth O’Leary.

“‘The first half of 2020 presented tremendous challenges for China Literature,’ said Cheng Wu, CEO of China Literature in a statement. ‘The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a complex and changing macro-environment had a negative impact on our business. The Company recorded a loss for the first time in many years. The disappointing results made us realize that the lack of resilience of our underlying business model and our structural issues that have piled up over the recent years. We will take actions to actively deal with these challenges and have already quickly responded to address some of the most urgent issues affecting the cornerstones of our business.'”



I can’t even begin to wrap my head around the global toll of this thing.

“Unlike those publishers, Grieveland will pay writers 80% of royalties for their works, Joyce said—which helps to benefits writers who may be out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.



‘This gives us the ability to make sure artists are getting paid in a time when poets don’t have access to speaking circuits or speaking engagements, which is how a lot of poets get paid these days,’ he said. ‘It also gives us a way to put out work that we love.'”



Poetry rocks. Stories like this help alleviate the dread.

“Just weeks after the release of Midnight Sun (which sold over 1 million copies in its first week), Twilight author Stephanie Meyer is giving fans more to be excited about. During a virtual appearance at Books-A-Million, Meyer confirmed that there would be two more books in the Twilight saga, though fans will be disappointed to learn that there’s no set timeline for their release just yet. Twilight fans can be counted on for being patient, however, since they waited years for Midnight Sun, a retelling of the original Twilight novel from Edward Cullen’s perspective.”



One million! In one week!