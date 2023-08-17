The Other Black Girl Trailer Released by Hulu
The trailer for The Other Black Girl has been released by Hulu, and y’all, it looks so good.
The new series is an adaptation of the bestselling novel The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris, which has been described as a cross between the movie Get Out and The Stepford Wives. It follows 26-year-old Nella Rogers, the only Black employee at book publishing company Wagner Books. She’s over the micro aggressions and feeling alone when she receives a blessing in the form of new hire Hazel.
Suddenly Nella has another Black woman to commiserate and kiki with, but the good feelings don’t last long. She starts to get odd notes telling her to “LEAVE WAGNOR,” and realizes that there is something wicked afoot. And that Hazel isn’t who she thought she was.
You can catch the new series on Hulu starting September 13th.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
