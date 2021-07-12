The NYPL is Giving Away Free Summer Book Kits

Starting today, the New York Public Library will be giving away free summer book kits tailored to kids and teens. The kits will include books (for keeping, rather than borrowing), activity guides, bookmarks, and more. You can visit your local NYPL branch in order to claim a summer book kit. Availability is limited to one child per kit, and supplies are limited. You can also download the NYPL’s Summer Learning 2021 materials, including an activity and reading tracker.

