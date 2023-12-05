Our cup runneth over with best books lists right now, and The New Yorker’s best books of 2023 is one of the latest lists to emerge. Funnily enough, no matter how many of these kinds of lists we read, it’s always interesting to see another — to note the overlap between lists, see books that perhaps hadn’t gotten a lot of buzz this year, and to read each publication’s editors’ notes.

So let’s dive in. This year, The New Yorker divided its list into three categories: The Essentials, Nonfiction, and Fiction & Poetry.

The Essentials

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama by Nathan Thrall (Metropolitan)

Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

Nonfiction

A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove)

A Flat Place by Noreen Masud (Melville)

Fiction & Poetry

The Ferguson Report: An Erasure by Nicole Sealey (Knopf)

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi (Gillian Flynn)

For a full list of The New Yorker’s best books of 2023, click here.

