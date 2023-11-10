The New York Times & New York Public Library’s 2023 Best Illustrated Children’s Books

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

The New York Times, in collaboration with the New York Public Library, have announced their best illustrated children’s books of 2023. Ten winners were selected from 800 entries. The panel of judges included Sean Qualls, a children’s book illustrator; Maria Popova, a children’s book author; and children’s librarian Christian Larssen.

This is an incredible list showcasing a range of art, and it includes one writer being recognized twice, too. Among the titles are several works in translation.

These are some of the winners:

Check out the full list and reasons why each book was selected, alongside sample pages from these gorgeous children’s books, over at the New York Times.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.