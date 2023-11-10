The New York Times & New York Public Library’s 2023 Best Illustrated Children’s Books
The New York Times, in collaboration with the New York Public Library, have announced their best illustrated children’s books of 2023. Ten winners were selected from 800 entries. The panel of judges included Sean Qualls, a children’s book illustrator; Maria Popova, a children’s book author; and children’s librarian Christian Larssen.
This is an incredible list showcasing a range of art, and it includes one writer being recognized twice, too. Among the titles are several works in translation.
These are some of the winners:
- Rock, Rosetta, Rock! Roll, Rosetta, Roll! Presenting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Godmother of Rock & Roll written by Tonya Bolden. Illustrated by R. Gregory Christie.
- At the Drop of a Cat written by Élise Fontenaille. Illustrated by Violeta Lópiz. The book is translated from French by Karin Snelson and Emilie Robert Wong.
- How to Write a Poem written by Kwame Alexander and Deanna Nikaido. Illustrated by Melissa Sweet
- Bear Is Never Alone written by Marc Veerkamp. Illustrated by Jeska Verstegen. Translated from the Dutch by Laura Watkinson
- Bunny & Tree written and illustrated by Balint Zsako
Check out the full list and reasons why each book was selected, alongside sample pages from these gorgeous children’s books, over at the New York Times.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
