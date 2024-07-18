SFF Promotions The must-read queer sci-fi thriller of the summer! Vivek Patel Jul 18, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY The Most Popular Book Club Books of the Summer, According to Indie Next List 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 8 Excellent Genre-Bending Sci-Fi Tales To Take You to the Next Frontier The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024