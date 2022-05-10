The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: January-March 2022

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between January and March 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between January 2021 and September 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, JANUARY-MARCH 2022

Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Neon Gods by Katee Robert (9 regions)

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake (9 regions)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano (8 regions)

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey (8 regions)

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney (8 regions)

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout (6 regions)

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade (6 regions)

The Guncle by Steven Rowley (6 regions)

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin (4 regions)

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune (4 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

Dial a for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

The Man Who Died Twice: a Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Roberts

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Neon Gods by Katee Roberts

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

The People We Keep by Alison Larkin

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The People We Keep by Allison Larkin

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

Lucky by Marissa Stapley

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury (9 regions)

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck (9 regions)

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig (8 regions)

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins (8 regions)

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles (7 regions)

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (7 regions)

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab (6 regions)

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD (5 regions)

People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn (4 regions)

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach (4 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

How Not to Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII

Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

Hello, Habits by Fumio Sasaki

The Happiest Man on Earth by Eddie Jaku

A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying

Effortless by Greg McKeown

How to Change by Katy Milkman

Retirement Planning Guidebook by Wade Pfau

Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn

How to Change by Katy Milkman

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden ePass by Fort Worth Botanic Garden

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD

No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts

The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck

The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)

Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge (9 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge (8 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge (8 regions)

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter (8 regions)

Sunreach (Skyward Flight) by Brandon Sanderson (8 regions)

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon (8 regions)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia (6 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge (5 regions)

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim (5 regions)

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow (4 regions)

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Gods & Monsters by Shelby Mahurin

Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee

Namesake by Adrienne Young

Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer

My Hero Academia, Volume 29 by Kohei Horikoshi

Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Not Here To Be Liked by Michelle Quach

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

What Once was Mine by Liz Braswell

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)