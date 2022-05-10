The Most Popular In-Demand Books in US Libraries: January-March 2022
Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.
These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.
A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.
“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.
Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between January and March 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between January 2021 and September 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.
What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.
The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).
Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.
Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert (9 regions)
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake (9 regions)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano (8 regions)
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey (8 regions)
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney (8 regions)
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout (6 regions)
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade (6 regions)
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley (6 regions)
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin (4 regions)
- Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune (4 regions)
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
- The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Lucky by Marissa Stapley
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- Dial a for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
- The Man Who Died Twice: a Thursday Murder Club Mystery by Richard Osman
- The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
- The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Roberts
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Neon Gods by Katee Roberts
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- Lucky by Marissa Stapley
- The People We Keep by Alison Larkin
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- The People We Keep by Allison Larkin
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It–A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey
- Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
- The Second Mrs. Astor by Shana Abe
- The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
- Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
- Lucky by Marissa Stapley
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury (9 regions)
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck (9 regions)
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig (8 regions)
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins (8 regions)
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles (7 regions)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (7 regions)
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab (6 regions)
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD (5 regions)
- People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn (4 regions)
- The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach (4 regions)
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- How Not to Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- Tastes Like War by Grace M. Cho
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- Hello, Habits by Fumio Sasaki
- The Happiest Man on Earth by Eddie Jaku
- A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying
- Effortless by Greg McKeown
- How to Change by Katy Milkman
- Retirement Planning Guidebook by Wade Pfau
- Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn
- How to Change by Katy Milkman
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Fort Worth Botanic Garden ePass by Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- Self-Care for Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn
- The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Explosive Child by Ross W. Greene, PhD
- No Bad Parts by Richard C. Schwartz
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
- The Ride of Her Life by Elizabeth Letts
- The Extended Mind by Annie Murphy Paul
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
- The High 5 Habit by Mel Robbins
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- People Love Dead Jews by Dara Horn
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge (9 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge (8 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge (8 regions)
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter (8 regions)
- Sunreach (Skyward Flight) by Brandon Sanderson (8 regions)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon (8 regions)
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia (6 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge (5 regions)
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim (5 regions)
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow (4 regions)
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
- Gods & Monsters by Shelby Mahurin
- Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee
- Namesake by Adrienne Young
- Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- My Hero Academia, Volume 29 by Kohei Horikoshi
- Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
- 14 Ways to Die by Vincent Ralph
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Not Here To Be Liked by Michelle Quach
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- What Once was Mine by Liz Braswell
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven by Kami Garcia
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Sunreach by Brandon Sanderson
- Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 21 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 23 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- What Once was Mine by Liz Braswell
- You’d Be Home Now by Kathleen Glasgow
- These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 22 by Koyoharu Gotouge