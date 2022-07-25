The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: April-June 2022
Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.
These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.
A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmet needs of local readers for these books.
“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.
Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between April and June 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between April 2021 and December 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.
What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.
The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, April-June 2022
Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top 10 national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top 10 titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.
Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented.
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn (9 regions)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano (8 regions)
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain (8 regions)
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert (8 regions)
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn (6 regions)
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout (5 regions)
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian (5 regions)
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout (4 regions)
- Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica (4 regions)
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson (4 regions)
- The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen (4 regions)
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton (4 regions)
- We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin (4 regions)
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- 365 Days by Blanka Lipinska
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Death of a Messenger by Robert McCaw
- That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
- Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- The Awakening by Nora Roberts
- The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin
- The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin
- We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- The Guncle by Steven Rowley
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin
- Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin
- Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Neon Gods by Katee Robert
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano
- The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
- Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
- The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented.
- Ace by Angela Chen (8 regions)
- We Own This City by Justine Fenton (8 regions)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (7 regions)
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf (6 regions)
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner (6 regions)
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury (6 regions)
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price (5 regions)
- Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil (4 regions)
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D. (3 regions)
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard (3 regions)
- Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond (3 regions)
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies (3 regions)
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Polysecure by Jesssica Fern
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- Ace by Angela Chen
- Die With Zero by Bill Perkins
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Shifting the Balance by Jan Burkins
- Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond
- Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Ace by Angela Chen
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Die With Zero by Bill Perkins
- The Complete Salad Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- Fundamentals by Frank Wilczek
- Clever Girl Finance by Bola Sokunbi
- Finding Freedom by Erin French
- The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
- Karma by Sadhguru
- Learning to Pray by James Martin
- Walk in My Combat Boots by James Patterson
- How to Do the Work by Dr. Nicole LePera
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- The 5 Years Before You Retire, Updated Edition by Emily Guy Birken
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter
- The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Ace by Angela Chen
- The Women of the Bible Speak by Shannon Bream
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire
- The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Ace by Angela Chen
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Ace by Angela Chen
- Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil
- My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Ace by Angela Chen
- The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- Influence by Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
- We Own This City by Justin Fenton
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond
- The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- Ace by Angela Chen
MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Ace by Angela Chen
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- All That She Carried by Tiya Miles
- Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer
THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE)
Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented.
- Covet by Tracy Wolff (9 regions)
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo (9 reegions)
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo (9 regions)
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo (8 regions)
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag (8 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge (6 regions)
- Lobizona by Romina Garber (5 regions)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas (4 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge (3 regions)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge (3 regions)
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco (3 regions)
- Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan (3 reegions)
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Bookish and the Beast by Ashley Poston
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Grace and Glory by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Made in Korea by Sarah Suk
- Komi Can’t Communicate, Volume 12 by Tomohito Oda
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN)
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Lobizona by Romina Garber
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA)
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Vampires Never Get Old–Tales with Fresh Bite edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker
- Lobizona by Romina Garber
- Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT)
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Lobizona by Romina Garber
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- The Memory of Babel by Christelle Dabos
- Vampires Never Get Old–Tales with Fresh Bite edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON)
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Lobizona by Romina Garber
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo
- Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo
- Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
- Lobizona by Romina Garber
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan