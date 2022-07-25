The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: April-June 2022

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between April and June 2022, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between April 2021 and December 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR BOOKS IN PUBLIC LIBRARIES, April-June 2022 Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top 10 national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top 10 titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25. Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE) Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented. Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn (9 regions)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano (8 regions)

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain (8 regions)

Neon Gods by Katee Robert (8 regions)

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn (6 regions)

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout (5 regions)

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian (5 regions)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout (4 regions)

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica (4 regions)

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson (4 regions)

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen (4 regions)

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton (4 regions)

We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin (4 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA Spy x Family, Volume 3 by Tatsuya Endo

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN) Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

365 Days by Blanka Lipinska

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Death of a Messenger by Robert McCaw

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

The Awakening by Nora Roberts

The Last Bookshop in London by Madeline Martin

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN) Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin

We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING) Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA) Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT) Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON) Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Neon Gods by Katee Robert

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

We Are All the Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin

Tender Is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

MOST POPULAR ADULT FICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA) Neon Gods by Katee Robert

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It — A Mystery by Elle Cosimano

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton

Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

The Crown of Gilded Bones by Jennifer L. Armentrout

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE) Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented. Ace by Angela Chen (8 regions)

We Own This City by Justine Fenton (8 regions)

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski (7 regions)

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf (6 regions)

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner (6 regions)

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury (6 regions)

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price (5 regions)

Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil (4 regions)

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D. (3 regions)

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard (3 regions)

Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond (3 regions)

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies (3 regions)

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Polysecure by Jesssica Fern

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

Ace by Angela Chen

Die With Zero by Bill Perkins

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN) Shifting the Balance by Jan Burkins

Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond

Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Ace by Angela Chen

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Die With Zero by Bill Perkins

The Complete Salad Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — HAWAII Fundamentals by Frank Wilczek

Clever Girl Finance by Bola Sokunbi

Finding Freedom by Erin French

The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Karma by Sadhguru

Learning to Pray by James Martin

Walk in My Combat Boots by James Patterson

How to Do the Work by Dr. Nicole LePera

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

The 5 Years Before You Retire, Updated Edition by Emily Guy Birken

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN) The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

The Menopause Manifesto by Dr. Jen Gunter

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Ace by Angela Chen

The Women of the Bible Speak by Shannon Bream

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING) Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire

The Sirens of Mars by Sarah Stewart Johnson

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Ace by Angela Chen

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA) Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Ace by Angela Chen

Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil

My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT) Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

Numbers Don’t Lie by Vaclav Smil

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Ace by Angela Chen

The Montessori Baby by Simone Davies

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON) The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Influence by Robert B. Cialdini, PhD

We Own This City by Justin Fenton

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

Ace by Angela Chen

MOST POPULAR ADULT NONFICTION TITLES — SOUTHEAST (ALABAMA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA) Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Nowhere Girl by Cheryl Diamond

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Ace by Angela Chen

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

All That She Carried by Tiya Miles

Unwinding Anxiety by Judson Brewer

THE MOST UNIQUELY POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES (U.S.-WIDE) Note there will be more than 10 titles here because of the tie in regions represented. Covet by Tracy Wolff (9 regions)

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo (9 reegions)

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo (9 regions)

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo (8 regions)

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag (8 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge (6 regions)

Lobizona by Romina Garber (5 regions)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas (4 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge (3 regions)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge (3 regions)

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco (3 regions)

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan (3 reegions)

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — CALIFORNIA Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — GREAT LAKES (ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, OHIO, MICHIGAN) Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — HAWAII Covet by Tracy Wolff

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Bookish and the Beast by Ashley Poston

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Grace and Glory by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Made in Korea by Sarah Suk

Komi Can’t Communicate, Volume 12 by Tomohito Oda

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MIDWEST (ILLINOIS, IOWA, KANSAS, MINNESOTA, MISSOURI, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, WISCONSIN) Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Lobizona by Romina Garber

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS (ARIZONA, COLORADO, KANSAS, MONTANA, NEBRASKA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, UTAH, WYOMING) Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

The Prison Healer by Lynette Noni

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ATLANTIC (DELAWARE, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, PENNSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA) Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Vampires Never Get Old–Tales with Fresh Bite edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker

Lobizona by Romina Garber

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — NEW ENGLAND (CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NEW YORK, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT) Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Lobizona by Romina Garber

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

The Memory of Babel by Christelle Dabos

Vampires Never Get Old–Tales with Fresh Bite edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

MOST POPULAR YOUNG ADULT FICTION TITLES — PACIFIC NORTHWEST (ALASKA, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON) Spy x Family, Volume 4 by Tatsuya Endo

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Spy x Family, Volume 5 by Tatsuya Endo

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Kingdom of Rebels and Thorns by Frost Kay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Lobizona by Romina Garber

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge