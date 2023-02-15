These Are the Most Banned Picture Books from 2021-2022

PEN America tallied the number of books banned in the U.S. during the 2021-2022 school year and counted 1,648 titles. Some of the titles were banned in more than one location, resulting in more than 2,500 bans.

Most of the books banned were adult or young adult titles, but some children’s books were banned as well. Of the 1,000+ total titles banned, 317 were picture books.

Among the banned picture books are nonfiction titles that cover the civil rights movement and gay pride. There are also less serious books centered around babies or animals. Regardless of their focus, though, most of them have a commonality: their main characters are people of color or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Below are the most banned picture books of 2021-2022, ranked according to how often they were banned: