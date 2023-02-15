These Are the Most Banned Picture Books from 2021-2022
PEN America tallied the number of books banned in the U.S. during the 2021-2022 school year and counted 1,648 titles. Some of the titles were banned in more than one location, resulting in more than 2,500 bans.
Most of the books banned were adult or young adult titles, but some children’s books were banned as well. Of the 1,000+ total titles banned, 317 were picture books.
Among the banned picture books are nonfiction titles that cover the civil rights movement and gay pride. There are also less serious books centered around babies or animals. Regardless of their focus, though, most of them have a commonality: their main characters are people of color or part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Below are the most banned picture books of 2021-2022, ranked according to how often they were banned:
1st (tied) – 5 Bans
Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders and Steve Salerno
I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel, Jazz Jennings, and Shelagh McNicholas
And Tango Makes Three by Peter Parnell, Justin Richardson, and Henry Cole
2nd – 4 Bans
In Our Mothers’ House by Patricia Polacco
3rd (tie) – 3 Bans
The Baby Tree by Sophie Blackall
Separate Is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation by Duncan Tonatiuh
Everywhere Babie by Susan Meyers and Marla Frazee
4th (tie)- 2 Bans
Worm Loves Worm by J J Austrian and Mike Curato
When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff and Kaylani Juanita
We March by Shane W. Evans
We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga by Traci Sorell and Frane Lessac
They, She, He Easy as ABC by Maya Christina Gonzalez and Matthew Sg
The Name Jar by Yangsook Choi
The Family Book by Todd Parr
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison
Stella Brings the Family by Miriam B Schiffer and Holly Clifton-Brown
Sparkle Boy by Lesléa Newman and Maria Mola
Sing a Song: How Lift Every Voice and Sing Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons and Keith Mallett
Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat by Javaka Steptoe
