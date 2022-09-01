First Two Episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Drop on Amazon Prime

The much-awaited series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is premiering today at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on Amazon Prime with two episodes. Fans of Tolkien’s Middle-earth—or curious newcomers—can sign up for a free 30 day Prime trial to watch the new series.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of the three Lord of the Rings movies and The Hobbit. In the fight against an evil force, familiar characters like Galadriel, Elrond, and Sauron play major roles, as do many newer ones, like the first female dwarf in any Tolkien adaptation, and the Harfoots, a race from which the Hobbits descended.

After today’s premiere, new episodes of The Rings of Power are set to release every Friday at 12 AM ET until the show’s end. Here’s the full show schedule:

Episode 1 and 2: September 1, 2022, 9 PM ET

Episode 3: September 9, 2022, 12 AM ET

Episode 4: September 16, 2022, 12 AM ET

Episode 5: September 23, 2022, 12 AM ET

Episode 6: September 30, 2022, 12 AM ET

Episode 7: October 7, 2022, 12 AM ET

Episode 8: October 14, 2022, 12 AM ET

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.