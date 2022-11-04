Most Wholesome Webtoon Love Interests: The List List #499 

Maud Blyth always longed for adventure. She expected plenty of it when she volunteered to serve as a companion on an ocean liner to help her brother unravel a magical conspiracy. What she didn’t expect was for the companion in question to turn up dead. Now she has to deal with a body, a disrespectful parrot, and the lovely, dangerously outrageous Violet Debenham. Surrounded by the open sea and a ship full of suspects, Maud and Violet must unmask a murderer and get their hands on a magical object worth killing for—without ending up dead in the water themselves.