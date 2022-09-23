17 Dark Academia, Chilling Thrillers, And Cozy Romance Books for Spooky Season: The List List #494
at CBR: 10 Minor Anime Antagonists Who Stole The Spotlight
at Electric Lit: 10 Writers Finding Queer Kin in the Natural World
at Goodreads: 42 Charming, Heart-Warming, and Quirky Books
at Autostraddle: 103 Queer and Feminist Books Coming Your Way Fall 2022
at Tor: 5 SFF Books About Strange Houses
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Queer YA Sports Fiction in Audio
Kirkus Reviews: 20 Best Books To Read in September
at Riveted Lit: 11 YA Books that TikTok Loves
at Buzzfeed: 17 Dark Academia, Chilling Thrillers, And Cozy Romance Books That’ll Really Set The Spooky Season Mood
at Epic Reads: 27 Haunting YA Books That Give Us Chills — in the Best Way
at POPSUGAR: 16 Books for If You Loved the After Series