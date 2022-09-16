66 New Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: The List List #493

Candice Carty-Williams returns with another witty and insightful novel about the power of family—even when they seem like strangers. Dimple Pennington knows of her half siblings, but she doesn’t really know them. Five people who don’t have anything in common except for faint memories of being driven through Brixton in their dad’s gold jeep, and some complex abandonment issues. But then a dramatic event brings her half siblings Nikisha, Danny, Lizzie, and Prynce crashing back into her life. When they’re all forced to reconnect with Cyril Pennington, the absent father they never really knew, things get even more complicated.