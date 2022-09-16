Riot Headline Longlists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards
two young Latine dancers in colorful dresses
Sponsored

66 New Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: The List List #493

Scout Press

Candice Carty-Williams returns with another witty and insightful novel about the power of family—even when they seem like strangers. Dimple Pennington knows of her half siblings, but she doesn’t really know them. Five people who don’t have anything in common except for faint memories of being driven through Brixton in their dad’s gold jeep, and some complex abandonment issues. But then a dramatic event brings her half siblings Nikisha, Danny, Lizzie, and Prynce crashing back into her life. When they’re all forced to reconnect with Cyril Pennington, the absent father they never really knew, things get even more complicated.

at CBR: The 10 Scariest Stands In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Ranked

at Electric Lit: 11 Juicy Literary Scandals

at Goodreads: 66 New Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

at NPR: 5 new YA reads to check out this fall

at Autostraddle: Get in Your Back-to-School Feelings With These 10 Queer YA Books

at Tor: 5 SFF Books About Deadly Magical Games

at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Butch Main Characters in YA

Kirkus Reviews: 19 Great Indie Books Worth Discovering

at Riveted Lit: Must-Read Books Coming Out in September 2022

at Buzzfeed: 18 Under-The-Radar Books That Deserve More Hype

at Epic Reads: 14 Whodunit YA Books to Read if You Love Knives Out

at POPSUGAR: 112 Thriller and Mystery Books That’ll Keep You Hooked From Beginning to End

Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations