8 Worst Anime With The Best Romances: The List List #487

Tor Books Raine can see—and speak—to the dead, a gift that comes with a death sentence. All her life she has hidden and lied and made some spectacularly bad choices.



But rescuing an injured woman in the snow becomes the most dangerous decision Raine has ever made.



The woman is fleeing from Redwinter, the fortress-monastery of the Draoihn, warrior magicians who will stop at nothing to reclaim what she’s stolen. A battle, a betrayal, and a horrific revelation force Raine to live among the Draoihn. She soon finds that her secret ability could be the key to saving an entire nation.

