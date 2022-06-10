26 Science Fiction And Fantasy Novels By Trans And Nonbinary Authors: The List List #486

Tordotcom Publishing (@TorDotComPub) The City Inside, a near-future epic by the internationally celebrated Samit Basu, pulls no punches as it comes for your anxieties about society, government, the environment, and our world at large— yet never loses sight of the hopeful potential of the future. “They'd known the end times were coming but hadn’t known they’d be multiple choice.” A highly anticipated 2022 release for Polygon | The Nerd Daily | BookBub | The Portalist

