8 Jamaican Women Writers You Should Be Reading: The List List #481

Flatiron Books 1975, New York: Superheroes. Murder. Secrets. The comic book industry is struggling, but trailblazer Carmen Valdez doesn’t care. She’s an assistant at Triumph Comics, and is tantalizingly close to fulfilling her dream of writing a superhero book. But when her colleague is found murdered, Carmen is desperate to piece together what happened to him and to hang on to her piece of her character, the Lynx, her job, and her life.

at Goodreads: 75 New Historical Romances—from Dukes to Cowboys

at Electric Lit: 8 Jamaican Women Writers You Should Be Reading

at Five Books: 5 Poetry Anthologies

at Buzzfeed: 20 Books For Readers Who Want More Fantasy Romances In Their Life

at LGBTQ Reads: Queer Historical Fiction Set in Paris

at The New York Times: Middle Grade Fiction That Sees the Forest for the Trees

at Tor: 5 Adrenaline-Pumping YA SFF Survival Books

at Epic Reads:15 Books You Need to Read if Schitt’s Creek is Your Comfort Show

at POPSUGAR: 66 Thrillers and Mystery Books That Will Give You Goosebumps

at Riveted Lit: 9 YA Books with the Best Love Triangles

at Lithub: 6 short story collections you should read this season

at CBR: The 10 Most Important Marvel Comics Of The 1990s, Ranked

at Crime Reads: Six Thrillers That Will Make Even the Steeliest Readers a Little Squeamish