19 Hot LGBTQ+ Books From The First Half Of 2022: The List List #479

Thriftbooks - Low prices. Free book rewards, The Bookstore for Book lovers. 2022 is here and so is our list of the Most Anticipated Books of the year ahead. With millions of new and used books, ThriftBooks has an endless selection of books at the best prices. From childhood classics to new, undiscovered worlds of adventures, there is something for everyone and every budget. And with the ThriftBooks ReadingRewards program, every purchase gets you a step closer to a free book reward. Shop ThriftBooks.com today and start filling your TBR shelves. ThriftBooks.com. The Bookstore for Book Lovers.

at Goodreads: 39 Audiobooks to Be Better in 2022

at Electric Lit: 62 Books By Women of Color to Read in 2022

at Five Books: Top 5 Children’s Books To Spark Conversation About Mental Health

at Buzzfeed: 19 Hot LGBTQ+ Books From The First Half Of 2022

at LGBTQ Reads: New Queer College-Set YA

at The New York Times: 16 New Books Coming in January

at Tor: Five Young Adult SFF Books Where Compassion Is Strength

at Epic Reads: 25 YA Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books by Black Authors

at AudioFile: New Year’s Resolution: Listen More with Series Romance Audiobooks

at POPSUGAR: 67 Books That Will Make Their Much-Anticipated Debut in 2022

at Riveted Lit: 22 Books That Will Help You Start a Conversation About Social Change

at Lithub: 17 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Look Forward to in 2022

at CBR: 10 Horror Anime With Surprisingly Sad Endings

at Crime Reads: 12 Historical Mysteries to Look Forward to in 2022