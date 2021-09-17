7 Novels For Living Out Your Cottagecore Fantasies: The List List #467
at Buzzfeed: 9 New Paperbacks You Won’t Want To Put Down
at Audiofile: End-of-Summer Romance Listening
at Lit Hub: 7 Novels For Living Out Your Cottagecore Fantasies
at Epic Reads: In Defense of Unlikeable Girls in YA Books
at Riveted Lit: YA Fantasy Romances That Will Make You Swoon
at Mental Floss: 9 Books Hunter S. Thompson Never Published
at Goodreads: 7 Great Books Hitting Shelves This Week
at POPSUGAR: The Best New Books by Latinx Authors For This Fall
at Five Books: The Best Science Fiction of 2021: The Arthur C Clarke Award Shortlist
at School Library Journal: Six Late Summer Scares for Tweens
at Crime Reads: The Most Anticipated Books of 2021: Fall and Winter Edition
at Tor: Haunted Houses and Magic Brownies: New Young Adult SFF/H September & October 2021
at NPR: We Picked Our Favorite Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books 10 Years Ago. Here Are Some We Missed
at CBR: 15 Best Isekai Manga Of All Time
at Electric Lit: The Top 10 Party Girls in Literature