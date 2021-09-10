Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons
image of young Black man in creepy hallway

Exploring Black Horror in the YA Space: The List List #466

Rebecca Rode’s TIDES OF MUTINY

Lane Garrow has a secret—one that could get her killed. A life at sea hiding as a captain’s boy is all she knows, but things start to fall apart when an old pirate enemy comes after her father. And there are rumors that her father was once a pirate as well. Enter a mysterious prince! Can Lane protect herself and find a way to live her dream? Or will she risk everything for a world where her very existence is a death sentence. Maybe there’s a third option. After all, she’s never played by the rules before. Why start now?

