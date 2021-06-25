10 Amazing Queer Manga From The Past Decade: The List List #455

Little, Brown and Company Tom Lin’s astounding debut reimagines the classic Western through the eyes of a Chinese American assassin on a quest to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact his revenge on her abductors. Jonathan Letham calls The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu “a fierce new version of the Westward Dream,” and “declares the arrival of an astonishing new voice.” “Beautifully imagined,” raves Booklist. “Lin’s first novel is an extraordinary epic with page-turning, often cinematic action that transcends the parameters of genre fiction.”

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bustle: 21 LGBTQ+ Authors Recommend Books For Pride Month

at Buzzfeed: 28 New LGBTQ+ Young Adult Novels That’ll Add Sunshine To Your Summer

at CBR: 10 Amazing Queer Manga From The Past Decade

at CrimeReads: The Best Books of the Year (So Far): Crime Fiction in 2021

at Cultured Vultures: 12 Best Psychological Thriller Books

at HuffPost: Great Books By Queer Authors From The Last 5 Years

at Men’s Health: The 25 Best LGBTQ+ Books to Read This Pride Month

at NPR: 5 Books To Read On Social Justice That Go Beyond The Instructive

at Riveted: Dynamic Duos in YA Books That Will Capture Your Heart

at Tor.com: 5 Thrilling SFF Books to Pump You Up

at US Weekly: Beach Reads Ahead! Tahereh Mafi Shares Her 5 Summer Book Picks