10 Netflix Book Adaptations That Totally Missed the Mark: The List List #453

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bustle: Books For, By, & About Black British LGBTQ+ People

at Buzzfeed: Celebrate Pride Month With These 14 LGBTQ+ Books By Indian Authors

at Crime Reads: The Literature of the Con: Great Books About Grifters and Swindlers

at Electric Literature: 9 Books by Trans Authors Changing Literature Today

at Good Housekeeping: 20 Best Poetry Books of All Time

at In the Know: 10 Must-Read Books by Caribbean Authors To Add To Your Bookshelf

at Mental Floss: The 10 Richest Authors of All Time

at POPSUGAR: 10 Netflix Book Adaptations That Totally Missed the Mark

at Today: 22 Beautiful and Inclusive Kids' Books for Pride Month

at Vulture: 35 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer