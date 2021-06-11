10 Netflix Book Adaptations That Totally Missed the Mark: The List List #453
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Bustle: Books For, By, & About Black British LGBTQ+ People
at Buzzfeed: Celebrate Pride Month With These 14 LGBTQ+ Books By Indian Authors
at Crime Reads: The Literature of the Con: Great Books About Grifters and Swindlers
at Electric Literature: 9 Books by Trans Authors Changing Literature Today
at Good Housekeeping: 20 Best Poetry Books of All Time
at In the Know: 10 Must-Read Books by Caribbean Authors To Add To Your Bookshelf
at Mental Floss: The 10 Richest Authors of All Time
at POPSUGAR: 10 Netflix Book Adaptations That Totally Missed the Mark
at Today: 22 Beautiful and Inclusive Kids' Books for Pride Month
at Vulture: 35 Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Summer