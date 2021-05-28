7 Queer Books with Heart-Stopping Twists: The List List #451

Amazon Publishing It’s been thirteen years since doctors declared Libby Ross-Velasquez a goner. Yet here she is—cancer free. So why doesn’t she feel more alive? When her forced cheer isn’t enough to keep her family from catching her blahs, Libby decides to fly them all to Vieques, the Puerto Rican island where she and her husband fell in love. When a tropical storm heads their way, Libby can’t see that the worst disaster they’ve faced may be a blessing in disguise. But first, they have to get through it. Read Don’t Make Me Turn This Life Around by Camille Pagán.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Advocate: An Essential Reading List on Police and Pride

at Bustle: 15 Books On The Israel-Palestine Conflict That Will Help You Understand It

at Buzzfeed: 30 LGBTQ Young Adult Books We Think You Should Read This Spring

at CBR: 10 Marvel Comics With Healthy LGBT Representation

at CrimeReads: 22 New Books By Asian-American And Pacific Islander Authors Perfect for Mystery Readers

at Cubby: The Best Picture Books for Growing Emotional Intelligence

at Cultured Vultures: 10 Best Post-Apocalyptic Books You Should Read

at Electric Literature: 7 Queer Books with Heart-Stopping Twists

at Glamour: 29 Movies Based on Books That Are Actually Worth Watching

at Parade: 13 New Books About Royals to Read If You Have Royal Fever

at Pride.com: 23 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List

at Tor.com: Six SFF Books About Gods and Pantheons

at Words Without Borders: 10 Translated Books from Haiti to Read Now