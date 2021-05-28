7 Queer Books with Heart-Stopping Twists: The List List #451
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Advocate: An Essential Reading List on Police and Pride
at Bustle: 15 Books On The Israel-Palestine Conflict That Will Help You Understand It
at Buzzfeed: 30 LGBTQ Young Adult Books We Think You Should Read This Spring
at CBR: 10 Marvel Comics With Healthy LGBT Representation
at CrimeReads: 22 New Books By Asian-American And Pacific Islander Authors Perfect for Mystery Readers
at Cubby: The Best Picture Books for Growing Emotional Intelligence
at Cultured Vultures: 10 Best Post-Apocalyptic Books You Should Read
at Electric Literature: 7 Queer Books with Heart-Stopping Twists
at Glamour: 29 Movies Based on Books That Are Actually Worth Watching
at Parade: 13 New Books About Royals to Read If You Have Royal Fever
at Pride.com: 23 New LGBTQ+ YA Books to Add to Your 2021 Reading List
at Tor.com: Six SFF Books About Gods and Pantheons
at Words Without Borders: 10 Translated Books from Haiti to Read Now