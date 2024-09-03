Mystery and Thriller Promotions The latest thriller in this “totally addictive” (Lisa Gardner) series. Available now! Natalia Heroux Sep 3, 2024 Natalia Heroux Staff Writer View All posts by Natalia Heroux You Might Also Like The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in August 2024 The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn 10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai'i Spaceships and Dragons and Gods, Oh My! 11 Exciting New SFF Books Out September 2024