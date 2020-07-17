The Internet’s Greatest Archive of Food History Needs Your Help: Critical Linking, July 17, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby.

“What the website lacks in pomp and flash is made up for in its legendary breadth. True to its name, Olver’s Food Timeline begins with entries on ice, water, and salt in prehistory and ends with cronuts and test-tube burgers in 2013, making every stop along the way, from “blood as food” to turtle soup to Pop Tarts. The archive has garnered 35 million readers and counting, and during her 16-year tenure, Olver has answered more than 25,000 questions from those readers. Her lifelong, unpaid passion project is the most comprehensive and interactive food-history resource the world has ever known.”



Calling all foodie + book nerds!

“The original series won multiple Emmys and a Peabody award, so presumably its basic premise—in which a daydreaming dog named Wishbone imagines himself into classic stories, including Oliver Twist, Faust, Frankenstein, multiple Shakespeare and Sherlock Holmes tales, The Odyssey, a series of African American folktales, and The Count of Monte Cristo, to name but a few—won’t change too much.”



Wishbone was my dude! I will take this helping of joy.

“That’s why, over the past few months, we’ve started referring to not-quite-contemporary books as throwback fiction! While there’s no real formal definition, we’ve started considering everything from the 1960s to the 2000s to be more of a throwback than historical. It just makes us feel better, you know? And it’s actually been really refreshing! It sets the scene for ’80s adventures and reminds us that ’60s unrest isn’t quite as far in the past as it seems.



Unlock your DeLorean and buckle up, readers, because we’re headed back in time. But just slightly. Check out some of our favorite historical #throwback fiction books below!”



I know I’m not ready to call the 2000s “historical fiction” yet!