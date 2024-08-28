YA Promotions The home team advantage is deadly in this psychological thriller by Kara Thomas (The Cheerleaders) Vivek Patel Aug 28, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn The 150 Most Anticipated Books of the Fall The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out August 27, 2024 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate